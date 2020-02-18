Interactive Radar

Troy Police investigating 6th Ave shooting

by: Web Staff

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound Monday night.

Police said the shooting was a result of an armed robbery that happened at about 11:45 p.m. at 6th Avenue and 101st Street. One man was shot and taken to Albany Medical Center.

Police did not give any details on the injuries sustained but they said the injuries were non-life threatening.

There are no suspects at this time and the scene was cleared. Detectives are currently investigating.

This story is developing. NEWS10 will update this article with new information as it is received.

