Troy Police investigate shots fired call

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police are investigating a shots fired call in the area of 6th and Glen Avenues. Officers say they found evidence of a shooting but no victim.
A short time later a woman went to the ER at Samaritan with a gunshot wound, according to police. Detectives are currently investigating to determine if the incidents are connected.
