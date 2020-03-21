Interactive Radar

Troy Police investigate shots fired call

News
FILE – Police officers at a crime scene. (NEXSTAR)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police are investigating a shots fired call in the area of 6th and Glen Avenues. Officers say they found evidence of a shooting but no victim.

A short time later a woman went to the ER at Samaritan with a gunshot wound, according to police. Detectives are currently investigating to determine if the incidents are connected.

