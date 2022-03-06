TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At about 3:02 p.m., the Troy Police Department received a report of shots fired in an area near Dunkin Donuts of Congress Street and 3rd Street. Police said the shooting took place in a parking lot near that location.

According to police staff at Albany Medical Center reported a victim walked in with a gunshot wound. Police said their condition is unknown at this time.

Police said no arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation. No Further information by police is available at this time. Check back with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.