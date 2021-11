TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At around 8:30 p.m., The Troy Police Department responded to a report of shots fired near the area of 2nd Street and Tyler Street. Police say they arrived on the scene and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, the man was taken to Albany Med, where he is being treated. No word about his condition is available at this time. The incident remains under investigation.