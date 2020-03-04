Troy police investigate homicide, one person in custody

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police are investigating a reported assault as a homicide.

Police said they responded to the Martin Luther King apartments at around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday for a reported assault.

Upon arrival, police said the victim, a man in his 30s, was located and treated on scene by members of the fire department and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation is underway. Police said they have one person in custody and they are being held for questioning.

Police said they believe there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Updates are expected early Wednesday morning.

