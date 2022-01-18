Troy Police Dept. swears in 9 officers

The Troy Police Dept. swore in nine officers Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Photo courtesy of the City of Troy.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Nine officers were sworn into the Troy Police Department Tuesday. Two transferred from other agencies and the remaining seven will attend a six-month basic training camp, according to the city’s Facebook page.

“Mayor Madden and Chief Daniel DeWolf welcomed the new recruits and thanked them for their willingness to serve as a member of the City’s vital public safety departments,” the city said. The ceremony was streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

Newly sworn in officers

  • Christopher Alonzo
  • Paul Cellucci Jr.
  • Austin Ellis
  • Brandon Ewing
  • Jared Faden
  • James Hallenbeck
  • Brendan Haverty
  • Angelo Migliore
  • Alyssa Sands

