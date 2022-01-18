Troy Police Dept. swears in 9 officers

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Nine officers were sworn into the Troy Police Department Tuesday. Two transferred from other agencies and the remaining seven will attend a six-month basic training camp, according to the city’s Facebook page.
“Mayor Madden and Chief Daniel DeWolf welcomed the new recruits and thanked them for their willingness to serve as a member of the City’s vital public safety departments,” the city said. The ceremony was streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
Newly sworn in officers
- Christopher Alonzo
- Paul Cellucci Jr.
- Austin Ellis
- Brandon Ewing
- Jared Faden
- James Hallenbeck
- Brendan Haverty
- Angelo Migliore
- Alyssa Sands