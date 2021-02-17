Troy Police Department welcomes seven new officers

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department swore in seven new officers in February during two small ceremonies attended by immediate family members at City Hall on February 12 and 16. The new recruits will reportedly undergo their police training at the Zone 5 Law Enforcement Academy in Schenectady with an additional 8 weeks of field training at the department afterwards.

Mayor Patrick Madden joined Police Chief Owens and members of TPD leadership to swear-in the following individuals:

Jack Engster

Katherine A. Molesky

David Grant

Kevin Koberger

MaryKate Montemagno

William T. Sausville

Steven Clermont

Below are biographies of each of the seven newly sworn in officers of the Troy Police Department:

Jack Engster

Jack Engster has lived in Troy his entire life. He attended Catholic Central High School and upon graduation, he attended Hudson Valley Community College. During school, Jack worked at Manorys, Troy’s oldest restaurant. Jack eventually became part owner of Manorys. His time there has allowed him to meet many members of the community, which has only inspired him more to become a police officer in his home city. Jack is following in his great grandfather’s footsteps of being a Troy police officer and is excited to serve and protect the citizens of Troy. Jack chose to be pinned by his mother: MaryEllen Engster

Katherine A. Molesky

Katherine A. Molesky was born in Troy, N.Y. and raised in Averill Park, N.Y. where she attended and graduated from Averill Park High School in 2014. Following graduation, she studied Special Education and Childhood Education at The College of Saint Rose where she graduated with her bachelor’s degree in 2019. During her time at Saint Rose, Katherine was very active in the Friday

Knight’s program which aimed to help students who have autism spectrum disorder. Most recently Katherine has been working in the Troy City School District in a special education classroom. Although she has enjoyed teaching in the classroom, Katherine has always felt a calling for helping people and more specifically, law enforcement. She is excited to utilize her education and passion

to serve and protect the Troy community. Katherine chose to be pinned by her father: Deputy Chief DeWolf

David Grant



David Grant was born in Albany N.Y. and raised in Troy N.Y. In 2010 he graduated from Waterford High School. In 2014 he welcomed his first child David Grant Jr. starting his journey into a law enforcement career. He went on to pursue an education in Criminal Justice earning an associate’s degree from Hudson Valley Community College. In 2017 he went to work for the Department of Homeland Security, as a Transportation Security Officer, securing people and possessions from the threat of terrorism. Also in 2017 he was blessed with his 2nd child, Raquel Grant. In 2019 he moved on from the Department of Homeland Security to serve at RPI Public Safety. At RPI David worked as a Peace Officer to protect and serve the RPI community and provide assistance to the Troy Police. Using all of the acquired knowledge and skills David is excited to protect and serve the community of Troy by making a positive difference wherever he can. David chose to be pinned by his friend and mentor: Bob Fitzgerald

Kevin Koberger

Kevin Koberger was born and raised in Valatie, N.Y. He attended La Salle Institute High School in Troy, N.Y. From there he continued his education and received his master’s degree in Health Administration. Kevin currently works for New York State at the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities where he works to improve, enrich, and respect the lives of individuals with developmental, physical, and mental disabilities. Kevin approaches his work with a high level of initiative, reliability, empathy, and determination. He is excited to pursue his career in law enforcement and make a difference in his community. Kevin chose to be pinned by his mother: Tina Koberger

MaryKate Montemagno

MaryKate Montemagno was raised in Sayville, Long Island and attended Sayville High School while volunteering at her local ambulance company. She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in Communications at SUNY Albany and served as the school mascot, Damien the Dane. MaryKate fell in love with the Capital Region and is now thrilled to call the area home. MaryKate is honored to have the opportunity to become a member of the Troy Police Department and to make a positive impact on the community. MaryKate chose to be pinned by her mother: Margaret Montemagno

William Sausville

William Sausville was born in Troy, N.Y. and raised in Latham, N.Y. He attended Shaker High School, and following graduation, he pursued an education in Criminal Justice at Johnson & Wales University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree. Throughout high school as well as college, William worked part time as as lifeguard for the City of Watervliet. Upon finishing his education, he began work as a Security Officer at Global Foundries in Malta, N.Y. William is looking forward to beginning his law enforcement career, and is eager to protect and serve the community of Troy, N.Y. William chose to be pinned by his mother: Rose Sausville

Steven Clermont

Steven Clermont was born and raised in Naples, Florida. As the second oldest son of four brothers, he wanted to set the best example for his siblings. So upon graduating high school in 2011, he decided to relocate to the City of New York where he continued his studies at the Borough of Manhattan Community College, and Long Island University. Serving as an Aircraft Load Agent Supervisor for Delta Airlines for several years allowed Steven to develop and strengthen his leadership skills. Steven and his wife welcomed their first child, a daughter, in August 2020. Steven is honored to work alongside the men and women of the City of Troy Police Department. Steven chose to be pinned by his wife: Talisha Clermont

Video of the appointment ceremonies are below: