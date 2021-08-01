Troy Police Department releases information on Saturday night incidents, including Hoosick St. shooting

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-The Troy Police Department (TPD) said they are investigating two incidents that took place in the city Saturday night. One of the incidents involved a shooting that happened at a Stewart’s Shop on Hoosick Street and the other involved a man who barricaded himself in an apartment.

TPD said shortly after 8 p.m. its patrol division received multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting at the Stewart’s Shop, just past the Route 7 off-ramp, 110 Hoosick Street.

After speaking with many witnesses, the TPD concluded the shooting initially began as a verbal argument between two groups of people and escalated to shots being fired.

One of the two vehicles involved in the shooting was located a while later in North Troy by TPD. They said the occupant was connected with the shooting.

Shortly before 11 p.m., TPD said they received a report of a man who fired shots at two individuals at an apartment building on Eighth Street between Hoosick and Hutton streets. The individuals were unharmed.

Police confronted the suspect, Bobby Whitacker, 53, holding a knife in front of the apartment building when they arrived at the scene.

Whitacker retreated into the apartment building and into the apartment he was staying in. After almost two hours of talking with its Crisis Negotiation Team, Whitacker voluntarily surrendered.

Whitacker was charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. He is being held and will be arraigned in Troy City Court.

TPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting at the Stewart’s Shop to call detectives at (518)270-4426 or contact the department online at Troypd.org.