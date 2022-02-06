Troy Police Department investigating early morning shooting on 4th Ave

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Troy Police Department responded to a shots fired call early Sunday morning in the area of 857 4th Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found an adult man who had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

The injured victim was transported to Albany Medical Center by the Troy Fire Department with a non-life-threatening wound. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Troy Police currently have no suspects in custody, and no other victims have been located at this time.