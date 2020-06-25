TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department announced Thursday the graduation of new K-9 teams from a course hosted by the agency.
The graduates include TPD K-9 Officers K. Jones & K. Daurio joined by NYS Park Police Officers K. Herrick & J. Luke.
The K-9 teams cover a variety of narcotics and explosives specialties.
Congratulations to all!
LATEST STORIES
- Schenectady County coronavirus update
- Haviland’s Cove visitors face changes when beach opens Monday
- Troy Police Department announces graduation of new K-9 teams
- Portions of the Capital Region now experiencing moderate drought conditions
- Warren County coronavirus update