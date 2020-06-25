Troy Police Department announces graduation of new K-9 teams

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The newly released Drought Monitor Thursday (6/25) now has locations east of the Hudson River under moderate drought conditions. This follows recent water limits imposed by officials in towns throughout the region, and a recent fire danger warning from the Department of Environmental Conservation.

The remainder of the Capital Region remains under abnormally dry conditions, and that area has expanded a little to include portions of the Finger Lakes Region as well. This data does not take into account the rainfall that we received Wednesday (6/24) morning as this was through Tuesday. To date, Albany has seen just under 1" of rainfall for the month of June which leaves us over 2" below normal for the month. For the year, since January 1st we have seen just over 13" of rainfall, a far cry from the average of 17.84" that we would typically see by the end of June, and even further from the nearly 20" we had seen to this point last year.