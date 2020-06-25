Troy Police Department announces graduation of new K-9 teams

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department announced Thursday the graduation of new K-9 teams from a course hosted by the agency.

The graduates include TPD K-9 Officers K. Jones & K. Daurio joined by NYS Park Police Officers K. Herrick & J. Luke.

The K-9 teams cover a variety of narcotics and explosives specialties.

Congratulations to all!

