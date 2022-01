TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Police Department has confirmed to NEWS10 that they received a shots fired call on Friday, January 14, in the area of 5th Avenue and Rensselaer Street (2700 Block) in Troy. When police arrived they found evidence that confirms this report.

No individuals are known to have been injured and Troy Detectives were able to establish some active leads to pursue. Detectives will continue the investigation throughout the day.

