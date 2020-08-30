Troy police confirm man involved in possible stabbing

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police have confirmed that a male in his late 30’s was involved in a possible stabbing early Sunday morning.
Police say the man was found in the area of 5th and 106th St. around 9 a.m. They say he has been uncooperative as to what happened and where it happened.
Troy police are still investigating the incident.
Additional information will become available as it is released.
