Troy police confirm man involved in possible stabbing

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police have confirmed that a male in his late 30’s was involved in a possible stabbing early Sunday morning.

Police say the man was found in the area of 5th and 106th St. around 9 a.m. They say he has been uncooperative as to what happened and where it happened.

Troy police are still investigating the incident.

Additional information will become available as it is released.