TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —In an effort to create strong relationships and promote better understanding between law enforcement and the community, the Troy Police Department created a ten-week Citizens Police Academy. On Tuesday, friends and family gathered for the first graduation ceremony.

For Debbie Catellier, it was indeed a family celebration since her husband, son, and daughter-in-law all were a part of the program.

“This is a great thing,” she said. “You know, it gets people out to know our police department. Which I believe we have a good police department in Troy.”

Her son Michael Catellier, Jr said he wanted to sign up as soon as he heard about it, then recruited his family.

“And they got excited about it, and here we are, graduating from the Citizen Police Academy,” he said.

The program teaches participants about law enforcement values and operations and also covers topics such as investigations, use of force, crisis negotiating, and criminal procedure law.

“It had a lot of components that we did not realize as regular citizens that a police department actually does,” Ruth Catellier said. “There’s a whole lot to it that goes into this.

Captain Stephen Seney said he was excited to see each participant’s engagement.

“They were outstanding,” Captain Seney said. “Their enthusiasm week after week was unparalleled.”

And the department was able to recruit two people. One took the police exam, and another accepted an administrative position.

Mayor Patrick Madden said he is hoping the program can continue to help with recruitment.

“Because it is tough, but it’s really rewarding if you’re a person who is someone who is driven to serve others,” he said.

Officials say more information and their application for the next Citizens Police Academy will be on the City of Troy’s website.