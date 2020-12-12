Troy police car struck by stray bullet

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The Troy Police Department is investigating a shots fired call that reportedly happened Friday night just after midnight.

Police say an officer was on his rounds patrolling on Peoples Avenue near 10th street at the time of the incident. The officer reportedly heard a loud noise and simultaneously a call for shots fired was being dispatched for the same area.

Additional officers responded to investigate along with the officer already in the area. The investigation reportedly found that the patrol vehicle had been hit by a bullet on the driver’s side rear, above the back seat door.

Additionally, police say they found bullet casings on the ground in the area of Eagle and 10th Street. Thankfully the officer was uninjured and there were no victims or suspects found. It is unclear at this time if the officer and vehicle were the targets of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and Detectives ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call Troy police at 518-270-4426.