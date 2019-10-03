Troy Police arrest suspect in bank robbery case

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police have made an arrest in connection to a bank robbery that happened at 120 Hoosick Street on September 13th at the Saratoga National Bank.

Police arrested Ricardo D. Fernandez, 42, of 662 2nd Ave. around midnight on September 16th. He was taken into custody, transported to the Central Station, processed, and arraigned in Troy City Court the following day.

He was charged with one count of Robbery 3rd degree, a felony, and remanded to the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility.