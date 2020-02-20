Troy Police arrest man three times in one day for multiple offenses

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police arrested one man three different times for multiple offenses in one day as a result of the new bail reform laws.

Troy Police reportedly arrested Scott Nolan three times on Tuesday for shoplifting, attacking a man, and hitting another person with a brick. Police say each time Nolan was required to be released with an appearance ticket instead of being taken into custody.

Police say after the second arrest of Nolan, he reportedly told officers he would, “see them in 15 minutes.” Shortly after, he allegedly hit a person in a wheelchair with a brick.

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin said, “We probably never thought we would see a day when a person could be arrested three times for three separate offenses in the same city in a single day. Sadly, we learned this week that day has most definitely arrived and we are all less safe because of it.”

“What occurred yesterday, here in Troy, will only happen again and again unless this law is repealed. I am calling on all responsible elected officials in Rensselaer County to join me in calling for repeal of bail reforms to avoid further attacks on residents and law enforcement,” added McLaughlin.

The three arrests were publicly noted by Troy Police, who described the process as an unnecessary strain on police resources. Police noted that each time they arrested Nolan, they were required to print out his 50-page criminal history report.

“This is yet another clear demonstration that the bail reform laws endanger residents and law enforcement, and do not serve the cause of justice. Bail reform has been in place for less than two months, but within two days, the need for reform of the law was glaringly obvious,” said McLaughlin.

“Yesterday proved that this is not a political issue. Yesterday proved that repeal of bail reform is needed to restore law and order to our neighborhoods, to ensure residents have the protection they need and deserve and to guarantee police can do their very important job effectively,” he added.