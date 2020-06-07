Troy police arrest armed individuals ahead of protest

TROY, N.Y. – Troy police arrested a group of individuals, dressed in military fatigues and armed with handguns, before today’s protest.

According to Deputy Chief of Police Daniel DeWolf, police received intelligence there was a group of suspicious individuals in downtown Troy. The group was then detained by police.

The group is currently being questioned about their motives, and police are trying to determine if the weapons are legally possessed. The three vehicles used by the suspects were towed and secured for further investigation.

