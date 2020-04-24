Troy Police arrest alleged burglar, suspect hiding in ceiling

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police were called to the Troy Food mart at 95 Hill Street after their alarm was triggered. They say when they got there a window was broken and started processing the scene.
Officers say they found Elijah Pompey, 33, of Troy hiding in the drop ceiling of the building. He is now facing:
- Burglary 3rd Degree
- Criminal mischief 3rd Degree
- Petty Larceny
Pompey is on parole and was held for arraignment Friday morning in Troy City Court.
