Troy Police arrest alleged burglar, suspect hiding in ceiling

Elijah Pompey is accused of burglarizing the Troy Food Mart on Hill Street.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police were called to the Troy Food mart at 95 Hill Street after their alarm was triggered. They say when they got there a window was broken and started processing the scene.

Officers say they found Elijah Pompey, 33, of Troy hiding in the drop ceiling of the building. He is now facing:

  • Burglary 3rd Degree
  • Criminal mischief 3rd Degree
  • Petty Larceny

Pompey is on parole and was held for arraignment Friday morning in Troy City Court.

