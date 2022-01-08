Troy Police arrest a man accused of fleeing a bank robbery

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, at about 1 p.m., Troy Police Patrols received reports of a robbery at the SEFCU bank on Hoosick Street and 13th Street. Police say, Steven J. Galea, 26, of Schenectady was arrested following a pursuit by officers.

According to police, bank employees reported that a man had made a threatening statement, but did not display any weapons. Galea is accused of stealing money from the employees before he fled the bank on foot. Police say no one was injured during the incident.

Several Troy Police Patrols began to coordinate their response in a search of the area utilizing a police K9. Officials said New York State Police (NYSP), as well as the deployment of an NYSP helicopter, was also dispatched in response to assist.

Shortly after the robbery officers and their K9 partner located Galea hiding in a rear yard of a residence on Burdett Avenue in Troy. They say he was taken into custody without further incident.

Galea has been processed at the Troy Police Station on robbery offenses, which is a felony. He will be held pending arraignment in Troy City Court.