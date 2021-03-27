Troy police arrest 15-year-old found in possession of loaded illegal handgun

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police say early Saturday morning, officers recovered a loaded, illegal handgun from a 15-year-old.

Police say Officer Milano was on patrol in the area of Burdett Avenue when around 2:30 a.m. he stopped a car that he saw commit a traffic violation. Upon further investigation, five people were identified and interviewed.

During the investigation, a 15-year-old male passenger in the car was reportedly found to be in possession of a loaded, semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine. Police arrested the 15-year-old, where he was then processed in the Juvenile Services Bureau at Colonie police’s central station and brought to a juvenile detention center pending his juvenile court appearances.

“We are appreciative of Officer Milano’s proactive efforts which resulted in the seizing of an illegal handgun from our city streets, preventing its use to injure one of our community members. Officer Milano’s action are representative of the efforts being undertaken by many of our department members in response to violent acts within our City,” said Captain Steven Barker.