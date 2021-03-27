Troy police arrest 15-year-old found in possession of loaded illegal handgun

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Troy Police Department: loaded, semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police say early Saturday morning, officers recovered a loaded, illegal handgun from a 15-year-old.

Police say Officer Milano was on patrol in the area of Burdett Avenue when around 2:30 a.m. he stopped a car that he saw commit a traffic violation. Upon further investigation, five people were identified and interviewed.

During the investigation, a 15-year-old male passenger in the car was reportedly found to be in possession of a loaded, semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine. Police arrested the 15-year-old, where he was then processed in the Juvenile Services Bureau at Colonie police’s central station and brought to a juvenile detention center pending his juvenile court appearances.

“We are appreciative of Officer Milano’s proactive efforts which resulted in the seizing of an illegal handgun from our city streets, preventing its use to injure one of our community members. Officer Milano’s action are representative of the efforts being undertaken by many of our department members in response to violent acts within our City,” said Captain Steven Barker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire