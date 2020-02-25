Troy Police: 6-year-old’s death now labeled a homicide

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Troy Police Department announced Tuesday they have reclassified the death of six-year-old Davonte Paul as a homicide.

Police responded to a call at the house where Davonte lived with his mother, Nicole Bauer, 31, Bauer’s boyfriend, Kevin Cox, 40, and his two-year-old sister on Feb. 9. Police said they were initially told by Bauer that Davonte had drowned in a bathtub.

Davonte was taken to Albany Medical Center and remained in a coma on life support until his death Feb. 11. His body remained unclaimed for a time in the morgue after his death.

Police said they now know Davonte died from hypothermic shock. They said his body temperature was 88.3 degrees when he arrived at the Albany Medical Center.

Troy Police said they learned the pair intended to carry out a suicide pact at the Berkshire Inn in Pittsfield, Mass. on Feb. 14. after Pittsfield Police responded to a report of an overdose. An investigation revealed Cox overdosed on a lethal injection of Heroin. Cox is at a Mass. hospital in grave condition.

Pittsfield Police said they found another syringe at the hotel with a second lethal dosage of Heroin presumably for Bauer.

Troy Police are asking anyone with information related to this case to call 518-270-4421. Those wishing to remain anonymous can visit www.troypd.org.

