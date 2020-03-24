Troy playgrounds and basketball courts closed, parks remain open

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The City of Troy has closed all city-owned playgrounds and basketball courts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus until further notice. The city says it is following recommendations given from the state.

City parks will remain open but the city is urging visitors to avoid large gatherings and adhere to social distancing protocols.

“The closure of playground facilities and basketball courts will help reduce the spread of Coronavirus and protect the health of Troy residents and families,” the city said.

