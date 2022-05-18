TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Planned Parenthood of Northern New England will be closing down five of its health centers, including the Bennington location. This will likely impact the number of patients seeking care in the Capital Region.

Planned Parenthood is a force in the abortion rights movement. They’ve been central at rallies protesting the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v Wade. But their health centers offer more than abortions. For 60% of their patients, Planned Parenthood is a primary source of care.

The June 12th shut down of five locations in New Hampshire and Vermont, including one in Bennington, will force many patients to travel further.

“Our patients and our long-term ability to provide care are at the center of every decision we make,” said Kai Williams, Senior Vice President of Health Care Delivery for Planned Parenthood, “which is why we also plan to expand hours at seven additional health centers.”

Officials from Planned Parenthood cited keeping the organization sustainable as a reason for the closures.

The center on Hoosick Street in Troy stands ready to take on patients when the doors close in Bennington, according to Upper Hudson CEO Chelly Hegan. It’s only about a 45 minute drive between the facilities.

“Our Troy health center is brand new. It opened in August of 2020. It has a lot of capacity, so we can take patients on from Southern Vermont and Western Massachusetts as we always have,” Hegan said. “But if that expands due to these closures, we’re certainly happy to do it.”

There are no plans to close any of the Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood facilities.