TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -When it comes to summer, barbeques are at the top of the list for things to do. Troy Pig Out makes its return to the Collar City with vendors and live music all over downtown. The event is one of many run by the business improvement district to show off what Troy has to offer.

Executive Director of the Downtown Troy Business Association, Olivia Clemente, says Troy has been missing out on the fun for a while. “This is the first time the event’s come on since COVID-19. I believe the last cookout was in 2019. We’ve completely revamped and focused on our businesses.”

A mix of businesses on the street and in their buildings makes for a quick walk of what the area has to offer. Clemente explaining the added visibility helps everyone make some more money. “It’s around a 15-20% increase from a regular Friday or Saturday.”

After one year of business in Troy, Tatu Tacos & Tequila owners say they are thankful to be apart of events like these. “The crowd, the community; the community of business owners, especially in Troy.” “There’s really a sense of community here,” described Jennyfur Spaulding and Kareem NeJame.

At the barbecues, there was more than just pork on the menu. “There was pork, there was beef and pork in different varieties. So there was ribs, bacon, pulled pork. There was lamb, couple of places had really nice lamb creations,” explained Mayor of Troy, Patrick Madden.

With all this food going around, the public was invited to vote for the People’s Favorite BBQ. Over at Muddaddy Flats Quesadillary, NEWS10’s Lydia Kulbida and Mayor Madden finished their last menu stop to decide the Best BBQ.

“I’m full, I’m ready to go home and take a nap. The food was great. Really proud of the work of the restaurant tours here in Troy. They really lived up to their reputation here today,” said Madden.

The winner’s of both categories have been decided: