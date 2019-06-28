Troy PD won’t have body cameras for some months

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Police Department is months away from launching its pilot program for body cameras.

Troy City Council President Carmella Montello originally called for body cameras over 2 years ago.

“Albany, Schenectady…our surrounding major cities have already implemented the program,” she told News10. “I want this program implemented as soon as possible.”

Other local area police departments have implemented body cameras in recent years.

Montello doesn’t blame the police department as much as she blames the administration in Troy. She said, “I feel that this administration just kind of has more of a laissez-faire implementation type of effort.”

Troy Police Benevolent Association President Nick Laviano says the PBA has had issues communicating with the mayor’s office, and more talks need to be had between PBA and the city’s labor attorneys.

“The Troy PBA is 100% on board with body cameras,” Laviano said in a phone interview with News10. “Unfortunately, the city’s track record is whatever time they put something out new, it sounds great, and they do the ribbon cutting ceremonies…but 6 months or a year into, everything falls apart.”

Troy Mayor Madden was not available for comment, but his office tells News10 that the process continues to move along toward implementing body cameras for the police department.

City Council Public Safety Chair David Bissember says that although the process has been long, it’s important that it’s done well.

“Having body cameras is something that we’ve been working on for a while now,” Bissember told News10. “This is recommended by the New York State Attorney General’s office, and I think it’s important that we do get it right.”

