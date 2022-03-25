LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Police Department said they arrested a woman on gun and drug charges in Lansingburgh. The arrest happened after a search warrant.

On Friday, March 25 around 5 a.m., Troy Police executed a search warrant at 609 2nd Avenue in Lansingburgh. The residence was targeted after a long-term investigation and the same address was the site of a search warrant execution several months ago.

During the search warrant, a female was found to be in possession of an illegal handgun, rifle, methamphetamine & cocaine. The woman was identified as Amanda S. Baker, 41, of Troy.

Baker was brought to our station for processing and will be arraigned in Troy City Court.