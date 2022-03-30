TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the mental health epidemic continues to escalate in the across the country, law enforcement agencies in the Capital Region are adapting to meet those challenges. The Troy Police Department shows how mental health training is reducing their need to use force when de-escalating a situation.

The Emotionally Distressed Persons Response Team (EDPRT) training started in Rochester in 2004 and came to Troy Police Department in 2006. Captain Matthew Montanino is the coordinator of program in Troy.

The 40-hour weeklong training includes classes and work shops on topics including: Indicators of emotional disturbance, symptoms of mental illness, communication skills, suicide intervention, specific mental illnesses, trauma, mental hygiene law, local community resources, mental health issues pertaining to Veterans, the elderly and juveniles.

Since 2006, more than 350 officers have completed the training. Montanino says he has police departments from across the state reaching out to have their officers attend the training.

This most recent training included 37 students (Police officers & Peace Officers) from Troy PD, Rensselaer PD, East Greenbush PD, Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Cohoes PD, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Waterford PD, Rensselaer County Probation, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Public Safety & Hudson Valley Community College Public Safety.

On Friday, the 37 officers will graduate from training in a ceremony at Hudson Valley Community College, in the Bulmer Telecommunications Center, where their training took place.