MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Troy Police Department, the Menands bridge on Rt 378 will be closed for all lanes in all directions. The bridge is closed because of a multi-car crash.

Troy Police said that it was a three-vehicle accident. There are currently no life-threatening injuries and one person was sent to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com. For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.