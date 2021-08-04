Troy PD investigating Tuesday night shooting

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A man was hit in the chest by gunfire Tuesday night in the City of Troy. The incident happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the area of Glen Avenue and 7th Avenue, according to the Troy Police Department.

The victim was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and transported to an area hospital.

Captain Steven Barker said detectives are investigating the incident but they have limited information about the suspect and the victim is being “uncooperative.”

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Troy Police Department Detective at (518)270-4426.

