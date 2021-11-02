Troy PD: Male hospitalized after shooting in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Troy Police Department, on Monday, November 1 at around 7:30 p.m., Troy Police received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of 7th Avenue and Douw Street. When police arrived no victims or suspects were in the area.

Police searched the area and were able to locate a scene where physical evidence was present. Detectives and evidence technicians responded to the scene to assist.

It was later determined a male allegedly sustained a minor injury to his leg during the incident believed to have been caused by the gunfire. He was transported by a private vehicle to a local area hospital for evaluation & treatment.

Troy Detectives will be conducting a follow-up investigation. Please encourage any potential witnesses to reach out to our Detectives at (518) 270-4421 or report online at troypd.org as their information may yield important leads.