TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Troy Police Department, a Cohoes man was arrested by Troy Police on gun and drug charges. Police say he allegedly possessed a handgun with heroin and cocaine.

On Thursday, March 24, 5 p.m., Troy Police received information that a suspect in the area possessed a handgun. Patrol officers located a person matching the suspect description in the area of 3rd Street and Congress Street.

When police approached the suspect he began to run away. The suspect was captured a short distance away and was found to possess a loaded, illegal handgun as well as heroin and cocaine.

The suspect was identified as Joshua A. Rodriguez, 20, of Cohoes. Rodriguez was transported to the Troy Police station where he was processed and held pending arraignment in Troy City Court.

Charges: