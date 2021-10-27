Troy PD: Avoid the area of Brookview Ave in Troy because of ‘police activity’

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police are asking residents to avoid the area of Brookview Ave in Troy near the North Greenbush city line. According to Troy Police PIO Daniel DeWolf, there is currently police activity in that area.
Troy Police, TPD SWAT team, and Crisis Negotiators are all on the scene. Troy Police is reportedly investigating a domestic incident.
This is a developing story with limited information at this time. Watch NEWS10 live for updates.
