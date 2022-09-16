TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police Detectives arrested Zack Zeoli regarding a shooting that injured a Troy resident, 21 in August. Liberty Township PD in Ohio found Zeoli after an investigation at a fire scene in their community on September 1.

On August 18, Troy PD responded to a shooting on Fifth Avenue where a Troy resident was shot. Police reported Zeoli had fled the scene before they got there. After an investigation, police found Zeoli was actively wanted on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court.

Liberty Township Police Department found Zeoli on September 1 after an investigation in their community. Troy Detectives reached out to Ohio on September 9 to take custody of Zeoli and return him to Rensselaer for court appearances. Police arrested Zeoli and he was then processed at the station and brought to Rensselaer County Jail.

Charges