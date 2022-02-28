TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Troy Police Department, four people have been arrested and charged in a shooting in Troy. These arrests are in connection to the shooting that happened on Sunday, February 27 where a suspect barricaded himself inside a building.

On February 27 a man in his mid-30s was shot on 2nd Street in Troy. That man is currently in the hospital and remains in serious condition.

On that same day, Troy Police apprehended three individuals who were fleeing the area of the shooting on 2nd Street. Colonie Police also apprehended a fourth individual who was inside of a residence in the area of the shooting.

Troy Police say the shooting was because of a verbal dispute in the area of 2nd Street at Madison Street. During the investigation, police recovered four illegal handguns.

Defendants and charges:

Tyquan Victor, 25, of Bronx

Attempted Murder in the Second Degree [Felony]

Criminal Use of a Firearm in the Second Degree [Felony]

Assault in the First Degree [Felony]

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree [Felony]

Rashon U. Dickerson, 24, of Troy

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree [Felony]

Tyreek Stokes, 22, of Amsterdam

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree [Felony]

Jeffrey Jones, 24, of Manhattan