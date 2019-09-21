Troy overnight shooting injures two teens

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two teens were shot Thursday evening near the intersection of 6th and Ingalls avenues.

The shooting happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. Troy Assistant Police Chief Dan DeWolf said one teenager was grazed by a bullet and the other was hit in the leg, both were rushed to Samaritan Hospital in a personal vehicle.

The injuries were non-life threatening and both are expected to recover.

Police continue to search for two suspects, one of whom may be the shooter, DeWolf said. Investigators believe the teens were the target.