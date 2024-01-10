TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Troy city workers removed tanks, tents, and other materials from an encampment set up near Prospect Park after getting complaints from residents who claimed to see syringes and propane tanks in the area.

“Many homeless people live there,” Toni Garcia, former Tent City resident and Homeless Advocate, said. “It’s been there for decades.”

Toni Garcia stayed at this encampment in Troy on and off for over ten years.

“Usually, you can’t see those tents because there are leaves on the trees,” Garcia said.

Located by Prospect Park, also referred to as ‘Tent City,’ is an area for those without a permanent place to stay to call home. However, some Troy residents were concerned about propane tanks and even syringes… claiming that this place was now a public safety concern.

News10 ABC spoke with Chris Watson, a representative for the city, who confirmed with us the residents of Tent City have until Friday to pick up all of their belongings. Watson shared that the encampment had at least a dozen people living there, but only three were present during the cleanup. He also confirmed that propane tanks and other materials were removed, posing public safety concerns. And that it will take days to clean up the area entirely.

Not all residents, like Tayeln McKinney, were on board with removing the encampment.

“I don’t think it needed to happen, honestly,” he said. “I think it means a lot to the city of Troy. So I mean, as far as that’s a concern…I don’t think it was the best decision, but it’s out of my hands.”

“And I believe the city has the right to move people from city property,” Toni Garcia said. “I just don’t know if this was the right way to do it. I’m just hopeful that someone can determine if they have a plan for these people.”

Joseph’s House & Shelter organizers were on the scene offering help while city officials were cleaning up. Executive Director Ami LaFountain said they want to partner with other organizations to help locate housing and storage for Tent City residents.

“Homelessness is here. And [we’re] looking at dynamic ways to make an impact,” LaFountain said. “And services are changing, and the affordable housing landscape is changing. And we need the community to help support the work that we do.”

Troy officials say that at least two tent city residents have accepted services from Joseph’s House & Shelter.