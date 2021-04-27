Troy officials release name and cause of death of child killed in fire

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials in Troy have released the name and cause of death of the 7-year-old boy killed in a fire on Sunday. An autopsy revealed Connor White was killed by inhalation of heat and the products of combustion.

The fire happened in the early morning of April 25 near the intersection of 4th and Madison Streets. Twenty people were displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.

Fire officials say that the fire started on the first floor of 388 4th Street and spread north to the two story duplex of 384 and 386 4th Street and south to 390 4th Street. They are still investigating the cause of the fire.