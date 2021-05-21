Troy officials are looking to add fines and increase penalties for illegal ATVs

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Illegal ATV’s pop up throughout the Capital Region, especially when the weather gets nicer. Some Troy City council members are working hard to increase fines for those who are caught riding illegally.

“It has been an issue for several years now, and it seems to be getting worse,” says District 2 Troy City Council Member Kim Ashe-McPherson.

Quite often Kim Ashe-McPherson hears these ATV’s and other bikes rumbling down the streets in Lansingburgh and she’s not the only one who hears it and sees it. “I have people call me that they’re coming at them, they’re driving on both sides of the street, running stop signs…it’s an issue that needs to be addressed,” says Troy City council member Ashe-McPherson.

Now Kim and other local Troy officials are working on stricter laws to ban these vehicles in the city. An ordinance will be introduced during the Troy Finance Committee on Tuesday. Soon these riders could face hundreds to thousands of dollars in fines including impound fees.

“This is going to be tailored to the City of Troy’s code. We have laws in the book right now for illegal vehicles on our streets, we’re adding to illegal ATV’s and dirt bikes on the streets, in our public parks, and our city lots and properties and city streets…we’re adding the fines to it as well,” says council member Ashe-McPherson.

Last month Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan signed the new rules into law, this includes heavier penalties and increased fines for drivers who are illegally operating these vehicles. Similar efforts are also being done in the City of Schenectady.

“They would be facing a fine of $500, probably a warning to begin with and then there would be a fine and if continues they would confiscate the vehicle,” says Schenectady City council member Karen Zalewski-Wildzunas.

Legislation regarding to ban ATV’s in the City of Schenectady was recently passed out of committee earlier this week. City council member Karen Zalewski-Wildzunas hopes this legislation will come to a final vote during their next council meeting on Monday. Once it’s passed, this law will be effective immediately.

“I think this is really going to help with the police being able to confiscate the illegal vehicles and take them off the roads, quite frankly,” council member Karen Zalewski-Wildzunas.