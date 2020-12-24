Troy nursing home brings Santa and smiles to residents on Christmas Eve

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Visitors and presents usually flow freely through the doors of Diamond Nursing and Rehabilitation on Christmas Eve, but now COVID-19 has made the holidays a little less “merry” this year.

However, their nursing home staff is determined to keep the music playing and their smiles broad, no matter how many restrictions are in place.

“It’s hard to see how their Christmas has changed, their life has changed,” Meghan Marchese, Activities Assistant, said.

This year, the staff decided to put countless programs into place for the holidays to keep residents’ spirits high. Today, Marchese dressed as Santa and passed out presents from staff members who each “adopted” a resident this year for Christmas. Marchese said every present is personal because they truly are family to these residents.

Michelle Riganti, Director of Marketing and Admissions, enjoys hearing stories from resident John Quinlin about his time spent in Martha’s Vineyard.

So, today, “Santa” and Riganti brought Quinlin a framed collage of all his favorite spots, including the golf course he frequented. After he unwrapped the gift, he began regaling with tales from his childhood with excitement.

The rest of Christmas Eve and tomorrow will be spent providing room visits filled with holiday cheer and facilitating extra Facetime calls with family members, but the staff members insist they don’t mind.

“I always say that people think that we give them so much, but I get so much from them too,” Marchese said.