Troy Now initiative web-portal goes live

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, the launch of the Troy Now initiative website and application portal goes live. Officials say the online website, TroyNow.org, is available to learn more about the submission of projects as they are approved.

The Troy Now Initiative encompasses the City of Troy’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) projects. Officials said this process, will assist in the input of ARPA projects from the residents, businesses, and organizations that call the Collar City home.

In addition, the project submission form is available for all interested parties to apply to be considered for ARPA funding, should the project fit within U.S. Treasury guidance. According to officials Troy Now will publicize upcoming engagement sessions to learn more about the project submission process and updates to proposed projects.

For more information about the Troy Now Initiative, you can visit troynow.org or follow @TroyNowNY on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The ARPA Steering Committee is composed of Mayor Madden, City Council President Mantello, Council Member Sue Steele, and City Comptroller Andrew Piotrowski.

“I strongly encourage any resident or business who is interested in applying for funds to visit TroyNow.org, research the guidelines, and submit an application,” said Troy Mayor Patrick Madden. “It is critically important for me that Trojans understand the importance of the Troy Now Initiative for our city’s future, how it will improve the vitality of our neighborhoods, and that this process will be transparent.”