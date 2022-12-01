TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Troy is moving forward with its Troy Now initiative, using American Rescue Plan Act funds to revitalize parts of the city. One of those projects is the demolition of the Taylor Apartments. Mayor Patrick Madden said once the buildings are demolished, 145 affordable apartments will be built in the area along with mixed-use commercial space.

Madden said the city also has several other projects in the works thanks to ARPA funding.

“The ARPA funding is absolutely essential to this work. These buildings have been vacant for 17 years not because we didn’t want to do anything with them, but because the numbers were just unreachable for us so ARPA has provided a kickstart by providing the lion’s share of the funding,” Madden said.

The overall project is expected to be completed in 2024.