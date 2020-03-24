Troy Night Out urging shoppers to go digital this Friday

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This month’s Troy Night Out becomes Troy Night In, moving online to support small businesses in Downtown Troy.

This Friday is the last of the month, normally a big night to explore Downtown Troy. Because the coronavirus outbreak poses a threat to public health and everyone is staying inside, the local business association hopes consumers will shop online instead.

Viewers can experience the virtual event on Troy Night Out’s Facebook. Several local retailers offer current deals through their websites and apps. A shortlist of vendors, deals, and new releases:

“Troy Night Out is a monthly reminder to get out and about, explore Troy and support all the incredible businesses that are located in Downtown Troy. Though we cannot get out and about this month, we ask that you find ways to continue supporting your downtown business community. Purchase a gift card or shop online with retailers and order food to go with delivery and takeout options offered through many downtown bars and restaurants. In the need for entertainment? Businesses are getting creative by offering virtual events, webinars and concerts all online. Discover ways that you can engage with downtown businesses and help them through this difficult time.” Katie Hammon, Executive Director of the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District

LATEST STORIES: