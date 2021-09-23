Troy Night Out returns to support small businesses this Friday

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Night Out is returning on September 24 from 5 p.m. to 9p.m. to support shopping at small businesses. Visitors can shop throughout the weekend for deals, discounts, and promotions on local products.

“Finish your Friday by experiencing downtown’s colorful public art, music, and culinary scene, then start your Saturday with a great day of shopping at any the dozens of merchants dotting our easily walkable streets.” said Geoff Brault, Executive Director of the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District.

There’s many events and shops to shop into all weekend:

The grand opening celebration of Bloom Ink, a beauty studio and retail shop will welcome guests with food, drink, raffles and giveaways

Radiant Body Art is the newest tattoo shop with special sales on art and accessories by local artists, plus discounted gift cards for tattoos

The soon-to-open Café Euphoria invites everyone to tour their new space and learn more about this trans/gender non-conforming owned and operated café

Slidin Dirty hosts their Anniversary Block Party featuring live music from Chestnut Grove, Let’s Be Leonard, and Laveda plus live painting by Troy Art Group

518 Craft celebrates 25 years of Shmaltz Brewing Company with special beer releases, live music by Super 400, JB & The Funky Nuggets, and DJ Nate da Great

A full list of shops and services for this fall season is located on the Downtown Troy website.