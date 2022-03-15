TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After an overnight shooting, one banquet hall has closed its doors and is currently under investigation. Community members are taking a stance and demanding change in their neighborhood.

“They’ve always been good neighbors to us, so we want to get back to that relationship,” said neighbor, Beth Thayer.

The Parti Events and Banquet Hall has been known for hosting weddings and family events. However, that was until the owner leased it to a new tenant. F or the past year, it’s become a source of noise complaints, trash, and neighbor’s worst nightmare, an overnight shooting last Friday. The shooting occurred at 309 3rd Ave, where the Parti Events and Banquet Hall is located. Upon arrival, officers encountered a large crowd leaving a party at that location and determined that an adult man had been shot in the torso. The tenant has since been removed from the building.

“We didn’t realize that she was having these parties out of code. Then, unfortunately, this weekend there was a shooting that happened,” said Thayer.

“The owner who is responsible for the building leased it too, unfortunately, an unresponsible person. That person took advantage of the lease and ended up having nightclub activity there,” said Carmella Mantello.

City Council President Carmella Mantello and District 2 Councilor Kim Ashe-McPherson held a special meeting on Tuesday for neighbors to share concerns.

Troy Police, Code Enforcement, DPW, and landlord Brad Steven’s heard their complaints, and say changes are coming.

“He ceased the lease, he locked the doors to party, and right now it’s an empty banquet hall,” said Mantello.

Stevens, who did not wish to speak on camera, tells News 10 he plans to renovate the building and repair its reputation.

The former tenant who was running the off-the-books nightclub has not been identified and did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.

Neighbors say they look forward to more celebrations, but ones that don’t put others in danger.

“That’s what we want everyone to have a good time and go home safe at the end of the night,” said Thayer.