Troy native named Senior Enlisted Airman of the Year at 109th Airlift Wing

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Master Sgt. Devin Reilly is the 2020 Outstanding Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the 109th Airlift Wing. He is an Emergency Manager for the Civil Engineering Squadron at the 109th Airlift Wing. He is trained to help people reach safety in both natural disasters and man-made crises.

The distinction comes after Reilly lead seven Airmen while deployed on Operation INHERENT RESOLVE. He has also trained Airmen on seven different training sessions and taught hundreds of Airmen to know how to operate in hazardous chemical and biological environments.

Reilly also volunteers often in the community, serving lunch at the City Mission and raising money through various running events, contributing to re-homing injured service dogs and providing athletic scholarships.

