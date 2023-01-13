TROY, N.Y (NEWS10) – Dara Brandenberg loves two things: traveling and helping people. In just a few weeks she’ll be among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since global evacuation was initiated in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Dara graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh in 2020 and she spent time traveling. Her time in Spain and love for seeing the world inspired her to apply for the Peace Corps.

Dara will serve as a health volunteer in Madagascar. She’ll be staying with a host family for the first three months why she adapts to the culture and acclimates to the new routine.

Dara has been working as a waitress in Florida before she leaves in February. A pair of strangers recently left her a tip of five hundred dollars, and told her they wanted to support her mission with the Peace Corps and the impact she’s going to make in the world.