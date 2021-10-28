Troy men going to prison for trafficking heroin

FILE – This June 13, 2016 file photo shows Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Florida. Federal investigators took the unusual step of wiretapping a retired supervisor in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Miami office for at least three months in 2019 as part of an inquiry into whether sensitive case information was leaked to attorneys for suspected drug traffickers in Colombia, current and former law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, October 28, U.S. Attorney Carla Freedman sentenced two Troy men for conspiring to distribute heroin they brought from New York City. Mario Figueroa, 41, and Carlos Leon, 63, both of Troy, were convicted of selling quantities of packaged heroin in and around the streets of Troy.

In a guilty plea, Figueroa admits to selling at least 10 kilograms of heroin during a two-year period from March 2018 to March 2020, Officials said. Figueroa said along with a co-conspirator, he would travel once a month to NYC, each time purchasing between 500 to one kilogram of heroin. He would then package it for sale in the City of Troy, according to police.

Police said on March 30, 2020, Figueroa was pulled over on a traffic violation in Troy, when officers seized a black canvas bag, on the front passenger floorboard of his vehicle. Police say the canvas bag contained approximately 200 grams of heroin that Figueroa intended to sell that day to a customer.

Figueroa was sentenced to 12 years in prison, followed by probation. A judge has ordered Figueroa to pay a fine of $34,000 in drug trafficking proceedings and surrender a Hi-Point model JHP .45 caliber handgun.

Leon was sentenced to seven years in prison, followed by probation. He was ordered by the court to pay $7,150 in drug proceeds, with the surrender of a Ruger model EC9S, 9mm handgun, and a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun.

Leon admitted in his guilty plea to working with Figueroa selling heroin in and around Troy, from January 2019 to March 2020, according to Officials. Leon also admitted he would purchase at least 500 grams of heroin from Figueroa’s source when they traveled to NYC, said Police.

In a search by the DEA and other law enforcement, of Leon’s apartment on March 30, 2020, Police say revealed he possessed approximately 31 grams of heroin, 23.7 grams of fentanyl (in tablet form), and 60 grams of cocaine.

Officials said a third co-conspirator, Jose Leon, 42, of Troy, has also pled guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on December 8, 2021.