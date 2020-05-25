Troy men arrested for damaging convenience store Sunday

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Two men were arrested for damaging items in a Troy convenience store Sunday at about 12:30 p.m. Troy Police say a clerk at 4 Corners Grocery on Sixth Avenue refused to sell the men tobacco products after failing to provide identification when the men became irate.

Tyreek Mansell and Joshua Rodriguez, both of Troy, were arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree, attempted robbery 1st degree, and criminal mischief 4th degree.

One of the men also told the store clerk that he had a firearm and told the clerk to give him IPhone’s sold at the store. The clerk called 911 and the men fled the scene. Troy Police say they arrived in the area and were able to apprehend the men.

Police say neither man had a gun in their possession but they did have a half-ounce of cocaine and $5,039.

Both men were taken into custody and taken to the station to be processed. They were remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail.

