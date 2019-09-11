Troy mayoral candidates square off in first debate

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) During Tuesday’s Troy mayoral debate, candidates went on the offense on incumbent Mayor Patrick Madden laying out changes they feel need to happen in the city.

Mayor Madden left defending finances, public safety and city revitalization.

The mayor said he’s bringing the city out of debt, admitting past financial challenges have been tough to turn things around.

Former Democratic Troy City Council President Rodney Wiltshire is running on the platform of revitalization and public safety.

Republican Tom Reale is running on the platform of improving basic city services.

Candidates square off again October 7th and polls open November 5th.