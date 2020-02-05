Troy Mayor to deliver 2020 State of the City address

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Mayor Patrick Madden will deliver his fifth State of the City address Wednesday night.

Mayor Madden will be speaking to community members and business leaders about all of the things that the city of Troy was able to accomplish this year.

He will also be speaking about the goals ahead. One of the issues that could be brought up at this year’s State of the City address is police body cameras. In December of 2018, Troy was awarded $70,000 dollars for the cameras, but the program has yet to be implemented.

The mayor may also address concerns over the safety of Uncle Sam’s parking garage and possibly give an update on The One Monument Square Project that is located along the Hudson River.

The state of the city event is free and open to the public.

It begins at 7:00 p.m. and will be held at Loft 433.